Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $14.42. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enfusion shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 3,559 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Enfusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 0.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 535.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Trading Up 13.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

