Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,219 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 124.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $79.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty



Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.



