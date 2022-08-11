Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,532 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

