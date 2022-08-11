Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,332 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after purchasing an additional 778,707 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $15,093,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $15,918,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.69.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

