Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.