Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,619 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

