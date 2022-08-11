Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at $428,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.36.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

