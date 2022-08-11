Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SXI opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

