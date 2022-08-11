Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

