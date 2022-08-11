Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioNTech SE’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $34.43 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.62.

BioNTech stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $418.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

