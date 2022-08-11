Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vistra Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:VST opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Vistra has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.06%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,300 shares of company stock worth $1,476,260 and sold 998,531 shares worth $25,283,335. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

