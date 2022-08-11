Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRA International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. CRA International has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2,174.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

