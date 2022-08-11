Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intrusion Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intrusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Intrusion Trading Down 3.2 %

INTZ opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

