Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 7.7 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More

