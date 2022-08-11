Essex LLC Acquires 9,396 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.4 %

MSFT opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.