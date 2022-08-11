Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $32.66. Everbridge shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 25,775 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Everbridge by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Everbridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

