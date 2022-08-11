EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 11.7% After Earnings Beat

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 41,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,985,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EVgo by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

