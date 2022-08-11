Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,156.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

