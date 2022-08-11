Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $206.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.01. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

