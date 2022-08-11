Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGM shares. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AGM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

