Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $263.94

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.94 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 236.83 ($2.86). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 241 ($2.91), with a volume of 537,117 shares.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

Fidelity China Special Situations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.