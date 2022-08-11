Financial Comparison: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) versus Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EVE has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares EVE and Signature Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Signature Aviation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVE and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

