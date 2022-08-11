Financial Contrast: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ACNB alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACNB and United Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $100.85 million 3.02 $27.83 million $3.11 11.25 United Bancorp $30.41 million 2.87 $9.45 million $1.62 9.39

Dividends

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ACNB pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.56% 10.18% 0.98% United Bancorp 30.90% 13.72% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACNB and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 19 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 12 offices in Adams county, five offices in York county, one office in Cumberland County, and one office in Franklin County; five community banking offices located in Frederick County; six community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About United Bancorp

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.