Financial Review: PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 4.10 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.23 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.08 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PropertyGuru.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.

PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 67.37%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

