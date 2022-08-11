Financial Survey: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -66.35% Gamida Cell N/A -205.58% -58.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 1.21 -$40.62 million N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -1.85

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clarus Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2,332.27%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 423.99%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Volatility and Risk

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Gamida Cell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.