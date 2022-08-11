First Busey Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Stock Up 0.9 %

BUSE stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

