First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 424.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $818.88 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

