Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head-To-Head Review

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.36%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.36%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

This table compares Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A -23.36% -6.61% Byrna Technologies -28.55% -13.17% -11.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.41 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.77 -$3.28 million ($0.49) -18.47

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

