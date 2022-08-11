Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
