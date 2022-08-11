Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.19) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.19) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.24). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

