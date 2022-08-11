Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $72.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

