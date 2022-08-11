Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $3,117,553. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 392.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.