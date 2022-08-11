Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

FOSL opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fossil Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fossil Group news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,617 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Fossil Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 140,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.