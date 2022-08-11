Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 3,171.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FJTSY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

