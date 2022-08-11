FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Knight Therapeutics Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.56 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$5.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,504,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,504,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639 over the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

