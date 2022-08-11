FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Knight Therapeutics Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,504,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,504,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639 over the last three months.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.