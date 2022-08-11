FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issued By B. Riley

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Legacy Housing by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

