FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Monroe Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $192.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.79%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

