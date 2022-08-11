FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reduced by B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of ARWR opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

