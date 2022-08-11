FY2022 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CHCT)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

CHCT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.06%.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,741,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.