FY2022 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.06%.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,741,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.