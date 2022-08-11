FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Raised by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Shares of ETN opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

