FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MWA opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,347,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,375,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

