FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Australia Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for National Australia Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

