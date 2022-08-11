FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raised by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.96.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$91.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$88.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.