FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ocugen in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $667,275. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
