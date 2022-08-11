FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company Lifted by Analyst (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$5.23 and a 1 year high of C$19.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.93.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

