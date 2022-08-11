FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Desjardins (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.3 %
TSE:TD opened at C$84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$152.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.03.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
