FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Desjardins (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Kaufman Brothers cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.31.

TSE:TD opened at C$84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$152.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

