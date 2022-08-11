FY2022 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE:THS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -156.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 470,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 65,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

