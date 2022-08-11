FY2022 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

