Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

