GAM Holding AG Has $92.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

